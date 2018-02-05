Some slick roads after sleet, freezing rain

A First Alert Action Day was issued for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

Parts of the Heartland were upgraded on Tuesday to an Ice Storm Warning from a Winter Weather Advisory due to the hazardous road conditions expected from the ice. The counties included in the Warning are Ripley, Butler, Stoddard and Scott Counties in Missouri and Alexander County in Illinois.

If you have to drive tonight, make sure you check road conditions before you leave.

You can click here to check school closings. Some Heartland Sports games have also been re-scheduled.

Check business closings by clicking here.

On Wednesday, we will see precipitation end early and partly cloudy skies developing. This should help most areas warm slightly above freezing.

However, by the weekend a couple of weather systems will be approaching from the west so clouds and rain are back on the agenda for Saturday and maybe into early Sunday.

