Anna-Jonesboro - Brett Detering

Anna-Jonesboro - Brett Detering

September 16, 2005:

The Wildcats take on the Nashville Hornets, and look to rebound after last week's loss to Massac County. A-J will need another strong performance from their defense if they are to be successful. QB Jimmy Drew has thrown for over 100 yards in each of the first three games.

