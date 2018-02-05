Metropolis man accused of threatening to kill neighbor, arrested

A Metropolis man was arrested after a caller told officers with the Metropolis Police Department the man threatened to kill him.

Officers were called to an apartment in the 400 block of Filmore. The caller stated that Billy R. Butler, 54, lived above him.

The caller also stated that Butler was making a lot of noise and sounded like he was tearing the place up.

He said he asked Butler to quiet down Butler swore at him.

Later when leaving the apartment, Butler aimed what the caller thought was a rifle or shotgun at him and threatened to kill him.

After making contact with Butler, Officers found a broom handle next to the door. Officers said Butler was arrested for assault.

He was taken to the Massac County Detention Center.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.