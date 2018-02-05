Patti's 1880's Settlement to demolish part of building after fire

A popular restaurant in Grand Rivers, Kentucky will have to demolish part of its building following a fire in February.

The business posted a "big update" on its Facebook page. Watch below.

A fire broke out on Monday morning, February 5 at Patti's 1880's Settlement in Grand Rivers, Kentucky.

By 4 p.m., first responders finished clearing the scene.

In a Facebook post, workers for the restaurant said everyone is safe.

Ann Martin, Patti's marketing director, said if you were going to the area of Kentucky Lakes, you were going to Patti's.

"Last November, December, we had over 90,000 people that came to eat with us," Martin said. "So, you know, it's a very, very busy place. Like I said, we're an establishment where it's all about the family and our Patti's family is hurting right now, so it's a little bit sad for us."

Brian McDonald from the Grand River's office of tourism said all the people coming to see Patti's bring in a lot of money to the city.

"Patti's is one of the largest suppliers of tourism tax dollars for the community," he said. "It will have some economic impact on our town."

Investigators are still looking into what exactly caused the fire but the Grand Lakes fire chief said the fire started in the ceiling near the kitchen.

According to Martin, so far, the restaurant staff knows the damages are bad but they are hoping they are fixable.

"The kitchen looks like it's gonna be a loss," Martin said. "There's two different dining areas. Mr. Bill is on this side and Patti's is on the other and the kitchen is in the center of it. We may be able to save the dining rooms but we're gonna have to look at the kitchen."

All damages aside, the management was glad no one was hurt and they're already looking past this fire.

"We'll be stronger, you know, Patti's is strong," Martin said. "We've been through The Iron Kettle fire back many years ago, another restaurant that we had, and we'll just look to the future and be bigger and better."

Martin said on top of the tourism money that Patti's brings into town, the restaurant employs more than 200 people in town, so they are looking to fix the place up and get back to work as soon as they can.

Patti's may be one of the top spots in the Heartland.

A lot of people from southeast Missouri and southern Illinois drive there to eat, maybe for a short vacation.

According to Patti's website, it's been in business since 1977. It was opened by a family who stopped in Grand Rivers Two years before, then grew to love the area.

The site says their two restaurants serve more than 350,000 people each year. That's good for Grand Rivers, a town of only about 350 people.

Grand Lakes Fire Department, Calvert City and Ledbetter fire crews responded to the scene.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.