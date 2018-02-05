Police presence at Du Quoin schools after 17-year-old arrested

Following the arrest of a 17-year-old Sunday, students in the Du Quoin School District will see officers when they head to class Monday morning.

Police Chief Les Vancil said the teen was arrested after the discovery of a reported post on social media.

Details about the post were not released, but the teen was taken to a juvenile detention center on a disorderly conduct charge.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing and there will be a police presence at all Du Quoin schools today.

