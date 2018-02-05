Police presence at Du Quoin schools after 17-year-old arrested

Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Good morning, it is Tuesday, March 20. First Alert Forecast There will be rain switching over to snowfall throughout the morning.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
Amtrak officials have ended discounts for students and AAA members and raised the age requirements for senior discounts to 65.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
The man was arrested in Taylorville, Ill. at the hospital around 4 p.m.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
Federal authorities are investigating a package explosion at a FedEx facility outside of San Antonio.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Two Slidell twins diagnosed with liver cancer are now facing two very different outcomes.
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
Memphis Police Department said it has foiled one woman's plan to have her soon-to-be husband murdered,
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.
Mitch-Smith Chevrolet car dealership suffered significant hail damage late Monday evening.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The signs of abuse were reported but the system still failed to protect 4-year-old Aniya Day-Garrett.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
The extent of damage Jacksonville received tonight isn't fully known, but it was widespread.
Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.
Jacksonville State is asking that you do not come to campus to check out the damage. Many roads are impassible, street lights are out, and first responders are trying to do their jobs.