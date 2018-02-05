This week in music: 1966 Beach Boys

Let's step back in time and check the music scene from this week in 1966.

Fifty-two years ago Billboard Magazine's Hot 100 had Lou Christie at number five with Lightnin' Strike. Christie would take it all the way to number one in both the U.S. and Canada.

The Beatles held down the number four spot with We Can Work It Out. The song was a collaboration between Paul McCartney and John Lennon. It's one of the rare songs the two wrote together from this period in the Beatles' career. On the flip side of the record was Day Tripper. We Can Work It Out was the band's 12th number one hit. Day Tripper peaked at number five.

An instrumental song by The T-Bones was in the number three position. No Matter What Shape (Your Stomach's In) was based on the music from an Alka-Seltzer TV commercial. It was actually a group of L-A based session musicians called The Wrecking Crew who recorded the song. But they refused to go out on the road as The T-Bones. So Liberty Records created a different "public" T-Bones group to appear on TV programs and record covers.

At number two was a classic by The Beach Boys. The Regents originally recorded Barbara Ann back in 1961 and took it to number 13. The Beach Boys did quite a bit better with the song. It peaked at number two on the Hot 100. By the way, Dean Torrence of Jan and Dean is featured along with Brian Wilson on lead vocals, but Torrence wasn't credited on the song.

And in the number one position was Petula Clark with My Love. We mentioned The Wrecking Crew a short time ago. The group of session musicians also played on this record backing Clark. My Love was Clark's second and final number one hit. Country singer Sonny James recorded a version of the song which topped Billboard's Country Chart in 1971.

