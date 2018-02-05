Driver killed on icy road in Iron County, Mo crash

A crash in Iron County, Missouri left one person dead Sunday night on February 4.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. west of Banner, Mo.

The driver, Heather Sapaugh, 32, out of Salem, Mo was headed westbound in a 2000 Ford Explorer.

Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Sapaugh lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered roadway. She traveled off the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

Sapaugh was pronounced dead at Iron County Medical Center. There was one 10-year-old passenger in the vehicle. The child had minor injuries.

The driver's next of kin has been notified.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.