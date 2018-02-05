Driver killed on icy road in Iron County, Mo crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Driver killed on icy road in Iron County, Mo crash

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
IRON COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A crash in Iron County, Missouri left one person dead Sunday night on February 4. 

It happened around 4:30 p.m. west of Banner, Mo. 

The driver, Heather Sapaugh, 32, out of Salem, Mo was headed westbound in a 2000 Ford Explorer.

Troopers with the Missouri Highway Patrol said Sapaugh lost control of the vehicle on an ice-covered roadway. She traveled off the road, overturned and was ejected from the vehicle.

Sapaugh was pronounced dead at Iron County Medical Center. There was one 10-year-old passenger in the vehicle. The child had minor injuries.

The driver's next of kin has been notified. 

