First Alert: Another cold night with light snow, flurries possible in areas

The arctic air is back!

According to Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade, a few light snow showers are possible across our northern counties this evening with even a few flurries possible across most of the area. Lows by morning will be down in the 20s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly

A FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR TUESDAY NIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY.

Rain, freezing rain, and snow will overtake the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

Accumulating snowfall is possible in our northern counties, with accumulating freezing rain possible too.

We will continue to fine tune this forecast as it gets closer, so definitely check back with us for the very latest updates.

Milder weather is expected by the end of the week.

