5 things to know Feb. 5

Good morning, it is Monday, February 5.

First Alert Forecast

Temperatures this morning will drop into the single digits and only climb to about freezing this afternoon.

We might see a quick band of snow blow through our Northern Counties tonight.

The winds are only 5 to 10 mph. While that is enough to feel the winds it isn't enough to make them a huge factor for blowing things around.

Our main concern is Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning. Freezing rain, snow and sleet are all possible.

Some models show up to a quarter inch of freezing rain and a couple inches of snow. So, it could be a messy morning commute on Wednesday.

It could hit fifty degrees by Friday with some sunshine.

Making headlines

A wintry mix has caused a few schools to close in the Heartland. Check the list here.

The Eagles claimed an exhilarating 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII in the team's first Super Bowl win.

Officers in Cape Girardeau said a vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole in a deadly crash that killed one person.

Lawmakers are saying a GOP-produced classified memo on FBI surveillance powers does not clear the president in the Russia investigation.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.