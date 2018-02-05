RLC Taxidermy students complete course projects

Travis Troyer of Geff puts the finishing touches on his deer project. The month-long taxidermy class gives locals a hands-on learning experience in preserving, mounting and displaying animal skins.

Taxidermy class instructor Fred Lawrence, left, assists Matthew Smith, right, of Norris City with his bobcat project. Smith was one of eight students enrolled in the class this spring. All eight students completed at least one project.

An interesting course is coming to Rend Lake College where students get hands-on experience preserving animals.

A taxidermy class allows those in the course to both preserve and mount the critters.

The course will be offered in the spring of 2019.

For more information, contact RLC's Community and Corporate Education Division at 618-437-5321, Ext. 1714 or commcorped@rlc.edu.

