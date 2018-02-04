Brookport Bridge now open to traffic

The Brookport Bridge is back open after being shut down due to icy conditions on the bridge deck.

That is according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

There have been several reports of slick spots on bridges and overpasses.

US Highway 68, also known as Benton Rd., is now back open and will resume normal traffic.

