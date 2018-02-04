One injured in three-vehicle crash on I-57

Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash on I-57.

According to ISP, Joseph Smith, 46, approached the 93 mm of I-57 and attempted to avoid an overturned camper. Smith merged into the next lane hitting a vehicle driven by Charles Grumieaux, 54.

Jonathan Goodman, 27, drove off the road to avoid the overturned camper. Grumieaux left the road after being struck and hit Goodman's vehicle.

Smith's passenger was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith has been charged with failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash.

