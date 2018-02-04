One person dead after crash on Sprigg St. Cape Girardeau

One person is dead after a crash on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Sprigg Street and Normal Avenue near the campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Officers on the scene said a vehicle ran off the road and hit a utility pole.

The southbound lane of Sprigg Street was blocked for a time while police investigated the crash.

There were two adults and three juveniles in the vehicle.

Investigators said the driver died at the hospital.

The names of those involved are not being released at this time.

