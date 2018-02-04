Ballard County first responders pray for Marshall County

Ballard County first responders met up today to let the Marshall County community know they have their support.

Dozens of them gathered together and said a prayer for the victims and all involved in the school shooting that left two dead and 16 injured.

"I grew up in Marshall County," Ballard County Dispatcher Chris Thompson said. "That community means a lot to me. They made me who I am as a 911 dispatcher and the values. A tragedy like that any community, it's horrible. We really wanted to come together to show our support for Marshall County and we are Marshall Strong. I am Marshall Strong."

"We know this could happen at home just like it happened in Marshall County, Ballard County Paramedic Talisa Grief said. "We would hope people would stand by us like we stand by them."

Afterwards, they came together to take a picture so they can share it with those in Marshall County and to have a memory of the crews standing by one another.

