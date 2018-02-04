Benton Road in McCracken Co., KY reduced to one lane

U.S. Highway 68 (Benton Road) will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Bryants Ford Road (KY 787) and the County Line Road.

It will be closed for approximately the next 4 hours.

The lane closure is in place to allow Paducah Water to make repairs in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling through this section of Benton Road.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.