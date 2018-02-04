Benton Road in McCracken Co., KY reduced to one lane - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Benton Road in McCracken Co., KY reduced to one lane

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

U.S. Highway 68 (Benton Road) will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Bryants Ford Road (KY 787) and the County Line Road.

It will be closed for approximately the next 4 hours.

The lane closure is in place to allow Paducah Water to make repairs in the area.

Drivers are asked to use caution if traveling through this section of Benton Road.

