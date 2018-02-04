Crews battle early morning fire in Ripley County

The Oxly Volunteer Fire Department was called out around 3:45 a.m. to a structure fire on Highway T in Ripley County.

According to the Oxly Fire Chief, a passerby saw the home on fire and called 911.

According to the chief, the home was engulfed in flames when they arrived, so the department called for mutual aid.

It did not take long to get the flames until control because there was no concern for any nearby structures, the chief said.

The home was empty at the time, and no one was injured.

