6 injured in two-vehicle crash on Illinois 13

Written by Kyle Hinton, Digital Content Producer
JUNCTION, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Illinois 13 on Feb. 3 at 1:08 p.m.

According to ISP, Herschel A. Lane, 77, attempted to turn on Junction Rd. and turned into the path of a vehicle driven by Michael J. Moore, 47.

Lane and a juvenile in Moore's vehicle were airlifted to a regional hospital. Moore and three other passengers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

