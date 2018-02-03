4 injured in head-on crash in Carbondale, IL

Carbondale Police responded to a head-on crash on Feb. 3 at 6:17 p.m.

According to Carbondale PD, officers arrived at the 1900 block of S. Illinois Ave. where a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane hit a vehicle in the center turn lane.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Three of the four people involved are in stable condition with the other expected to recover.

Both the north and southbound lanes of S. Illinois Ave. were blocked for 40 minutes.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

