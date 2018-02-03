SEMO falls in doubleheader with Austin Peay

The SEMO Redhawks host Austin Peay in a Men's and Women's doubleheader.

The Men's team took on the Governors at the Show me center.

Denzel Mahoney led the Redhawks with 20 points.

The Men's team would fall to Austin Peay 96 - 81.

The Women's team also took on an Austin Peay.

Ashton Luttrull led the Redhawks with 19 points.

The Women's would also fall 61 - 50

