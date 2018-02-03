Team honors late friend by taking a plunge for the Special Olympics

The 2018 Polar Plunge kicked off at Trail of Tears on Saturday.



The event featured over 100 people that showed their bravery and entered the frigid water to support Special Olympic athletes.



This year, many minds were heavy thinking about Scott Wright, an exceptional athlete that participated in many Special Olympic events. Unfortunately, Wright recently passed away leaving many saddened by his passing.



One team loved Wright as they were close friends with him. They decided to dedicate their run for him.



"He was a good friend and a Special Olympic athlete and was there with us to play every sport we were there to do it with," Luke Blattel said.



"He looked up for me and watched out for me," Lisa Berryhill added.



Others felt it was necessary to support Wright, as well as, Special Olympics in general.



"Just to have Special Olympic athletes have money to continue their funding is important," Ami Crouse said.



As far as the water, many said it was very cold.



"My legs feel like they're on pins and needles but it's honestly not as bad as you would think," Becky Tamvorski said.



The water was a frigid 35 degrees Fahrenheit as the air temperature was just a degree more at 36.



Proceeds from this event will go towards benefiting Special Olympics Missouri's year-round events of competitions.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.