Cape Splash fire called arson

Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a fire at Cape Splash on Feb. 3 at 7:39 a.m.

According to Cape Girardeau FD, when they arrived there was a light smoke coming from the pump house.

The fire was in the pump area of the building and the attic. The fire was under control after about 20 minutes.

There was moderate fire and smoke damage totaling $750,000 in damages.

The fire was considered suspicious and the Fire Marshall was called to the scene.

The Fire Marshall determined it was arson and evidence was collected.

The fire is still under investigation.

