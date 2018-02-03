Carbondale Police searching for theft suspect

The Carbondale Police Department is asking for people's help in identifying a suspect in a theft and unlawful use of credit/debit card investigation.

On Sunday, December 31, 2017, the suspect stole property from Christopher and Banks in the University Mall and made an unauthorized debit transaction.

The suspect is pictured on surveillance video.

Anyone with any information about this suspect is encouraged to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

