Police looking for 2 in Carbondale theft

Carbondale Police are asking the public for help in identifying two suspects in a theft investigation.

On Dec. 28 around 10 a.m., two suspects stole property from a home in the 600 block of South Washington Street.

Anybody that can identify the suspects or any information about the theft is asked to contact police at (618) 457 - 3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549 - COPS.

This investigation is ongoing.

