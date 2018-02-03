Free cat adoptions at Humane Society of Southeast MO

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is hosting their first "Cater-day Saturday" on Saturday, February 3.

They are waving adoption fees on all cats.

According to the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, all their cat cages are full and they are looking to get as many cats adopted as they can.

The only fees they will be charging are for microchips and any surgeries that need to be done.

They said this should be a monthly adoption event.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.