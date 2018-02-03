Two dead, two injured in Hayti Heights, MO fire

Two people were killed in an early morning fire in Hayti Heights.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, at 4:10 a.m., on Saturday, February 4, Pemiscot County 911 received a call of a structure fire at 135 Rappaport Street.

Hayti Fire Department arrived on scene and was notified that there were deaths.

Before extinguishing the fire, two bodies were found near the front door of the home.

Benny McFerren, 67, and Carmellow Robinson, 6, were identified as the victims.

Two 16-year-olds were able to escape the fire with minor injuries.

The investigation is continuing by the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hayti Fire Department.

No foul play is indicated.

Hayti Fire Department was assisted by the Hayti Police Department and Caruthersville Police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.