Restaurant to hold benefit for Marshall County High School victims

A restaurant in Kentucky is opening up it doors early tomorrow with the hope of raising money for the victims and family of the Marshall County High School shooting.

The Pond restaurant in Aurora, Kentucky is prepping for what they expect to be a big day Saturday.

The restaurant usually doesn't open until 4:00 p.m., but February 3rd they plan to open their doors at 11 a.m. to be able to serve as many people as they can.

For each meal served, 100-percent of the proceeds will be donated to support the victims.

The owners Heather and Jeremy Wyatt said they are glad to be able to do it.

"Our heart is for the families," Heather Wyatt said. "We had a son at the high school when the incident occurred and we felt like our way of giving back to the victims was to do this for them."

Wyatt said a number of businesses have come on board to help make this happen.

Charlie Daniels even donated an autographed fiddle to be raffled off.

Their goal is to serve at least 15-hundred people.

The Pond is located at 16814 US Highway 68 East, Aurora, KY.

