VIDEO: 3-year-old's hilarious reaction to baby kicking

Cassidy Peterson of Sikeston, MO shared this hilarious video of her 3-year-old son, Mason, talking to his baby sister and then his priceless reaction after she kicks.

Cassidy said Mason is very affectionate towards the baby and loves talking to his little sister, "He will come up and kiss my belly and tell her he loves her. I was telling him it was time for bed as I started videoing taping. He asked if he could tell his baby goodnight. You cannot hear my stomach rumble in the video as that was when I pressed record on my phone. He then asked what she was doing and we waited for the next rumble instead he got a surprise kick."

Peterson attends Southeast Missouri State University and will be graduating next May.

Check out Cassidy's video here:

