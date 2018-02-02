2 new Paducah police recruits sworn in

Two new Paducah, Kentucky police recruits have been sworn in, according to the police department.

Jason Armstrong and Rebecca Smith were formally sworn in by Judge Todd Jones on Friday, Feb. 2.

Armstrong is a graduate of McCracken Co. High School and has an associates degree from West Kentucky Community and Technical College.

Smith is a graduate of Ballard County High School and has a Bachelors degree from the University of Louisville.

They will attend a 23-week academy in Richmond, Ky. before being assigned in Paducah.

