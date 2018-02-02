Legend or lore? People claim whining, voices haunt Devil’s Backb - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Legend or lore? People claim whining, voices haunt Devil’s Backbone Park

Written by Nichole Cartmell, Digital Producer
Devil's Oven (Source: Nichole Cartmell/KFVS)
GRAND TOWER, IL (KFVS) -

You can embrace the cold this Heartland Weekend with a winter hike along the River to River Trail starting in Grand Tower, Illinois.

This southern Illinois town is also home to Devil’s Backbone Park. Here, limestone hills make up the backbone, and just beyond them you’ll find sweeping views of the Mighty Mississippi and a park the entire family can enjoy.

Legend has it, though, part of the park is also haunted. CLICK HERE for a closer look at why.

