Marshall County Hospital treats 12 gunshot victims in school shooting

On January 23, the Marshall County Hospital Emergency Room was chaos.

"We had 12 students, 10 with gunshot wounds and 2 were non," said David Fuqua, CEO of the hospital.

"It was an organized chaos," said Tiffany Tubbs, a nurse who normally works in acute care, but on the day of the tragedy, she knew she would be in Emergency.

"I just walked straight to the ER and got a pair of gloves and did what needed to be done," said Tubbs.

The employees all talk about the patients being in good spirits.

Emergency Director Terry Stearns said everything that could go right, did.

"My ER was completely empty, same day surgery, my back up ER was completely empty so I had a total of 16 beds immediately available," said Stearn and once the kids got there, they could completely focus on them, "We never had another patient show up here for any other reason than from the school, not another patient called 9-1-1 wanting our ambulances during that whole entire time all the local area helicopters were available at that time."

