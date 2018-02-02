'No Burn' advisory lifted for Perry Co., MO - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Perry County Commission issued a "No Burn" advisory for the county on Friday, February 2. That advisory has been lifted as of Thursday, March 1.

According to the commission, the advisory was issued due to the combination of dry ground foliage, windy conditions and increased reports of brush fires.

All county residents were advised to postpone outdoor burning.

