'No Burn' advisory lifted for Perry Co., MO

The Perry County Commission issued a "No Burn" advisory for the county on Friday, February 2. That advisory has been lifted as of Thursday, March 1.

According to the commission, the advisory was issued due to the combination of dry ground foliage, windy conditions and increased reports of brush fires.

All county residents were advised to postpone outdoor burning.

