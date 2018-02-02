Suspicious activity reported in Union County, IL

The Union County Sheriff's Office wants to warn people of recent reported suspicious activity and trespassing.

A man was reported knocking on resident's doors wanting to give away loads of firewood.

The man was also reported stealing scrap and was caught by a resident.

His vehicle is described as a dark grey Chevrolet Silverado pickup without a tailgate and an Indiana license plate reading TK818NCR on the rear bumper.

Anyone with any information regarding this vehicle or man in question is asked to contact the Union County Sheriff's Office at 618-833-5500.

