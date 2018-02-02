Inquiry underway into SIU Carbondale hiring decisions

Southern Illinois University President Randy Dunn launched an ethics inquiry over questions being asked about the hiring of two of the chancellor's family members at the school.

The questions being raised come from the hiring of Chancellor Montegmano's daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jeffrey Germain.

President Dunn said after the school's newspaper, "The Daily Egyptian," reported the Germains were hired into positions that didn't exist before they were given to them this inquiry was necessary.

Dunn said when the chancellor was hired, Montegmano made it clear that he wanted his daughter and son-in-law to be hired at the school as well. He said Montegmano's request was sent to the Board of Trustees and approved that the Germains could be brought on the school as an unwritten part of his contract.

However, he said since these hires are raising ethical questions, particularly in a time where the school is under scrutiny for things like the decimation of departments, he wants to have in inquiry done directly by the Office of the Executive Inspector General to ensure there is no foul play and the school can move forward.

Chancellor Carlo Montegmano released this statement regarding the review:

"I welcome a review of faculty hiring and system-approved employee hiring at SIU. I have not had nor will I have any role in hiring or supervising the employees and faculty members in question. It is my understanding that these hirings were done in compliance with SIU policies."

Dunn released a statement on Friday, February 2 regarding the inquiry.

"I believe that the information that has been publicly reported presents a set of facts that is appropriate to examine which is why I initiated these reviews," Dunn said in the statement.

