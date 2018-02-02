Poplar Bluff Police searching for shoplifting suspect

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man in relation to a shoplifting investigation.

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is asked to contact Officer Brandon Hopper at (573) 785-5776 or by email at bhopper@pbpolice.org.

