Poplar Bluff Police searching for shoplifting suspect

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is seeking the public's help to identify a man in relation to a shoplifting investigation.

Anyone with any information about the man's identity is asked to contact Officer Brandon Hopper at (573) 785-5776 or by email at bhopper@pbpolice.org.

