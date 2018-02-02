Kentucky state digital archives public records available

The Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives (KDLA) has launched a website to give residents of the Commonwealth increased online access to state government digital records from more than 240 agencies, boards and commissions.

Included are annual reports, photos, videos, audio recordings and state publications and more.

“The new Kentucky State Digital Archives allows us to permanently preserve and provide access to digital records of historic value to the Commonwealth,” said Kentucky State Archivist Beth Shields. “These public records can be searched, viewed, downloaded and printed for free.”

The records span from 2000 to the present.

