Southeast Missouri State establishes Dalton "Rusty" B. Curtis, Jr. Scholarship

The Dalton "Rusty" B. Curtis, Jr. Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation.

Marilyn Curtis, Dr. Curtis' wife, made a gift to create the scholarship to honor her husband upon his retirement from Southeast Missouri State University.

Curtis is professor emeritus of history at Southeast.

The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a full-time undergraduate student attending Southeast and majoring in history, historic preservation or social studies education.

Financial need is preferred but not required.

Recipients must be in good academic standing with an overall minimum 3.25 GPA.

Dr. Curtis holds advanced degrees in history from the University of Rhode Island and in historical, philosophical and social foundations of education from the University of Oklahoma.

His scholarship has dealt with the history of modern American and European education, political and social thought.

As a professor of history at Southeast, he taught courses in European history, modern British history, historiography and methods of research.

During the 38 years he as at Southeast, Dr. Curtis spent 25 years as a naval officer, achieving the rank of captain.

