Illinois Sheriff’s Association announces college scholarships for 2018-2019

If you are an Illinois resident looking to pursue higher education, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has your ticket. There will be $53,500 worth of college scholarships handed out for the 2018-2019 academic year, courtesy of the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

Sheriff Robert D. Burns of Jackson County will do the honor of awarding $500 scholarships to four worthy candidates. The requirements for all candidates include:

Being a permanent Illinois resident

Completing an application and essay entry

Attending an institution within the State of Illinois

Enrolling as a full-time student

Using the scholarship toward tuition, books and fees

There will be absolutely no discrimination or restriction to applicants based on their race, age, sex, or national origin. The selection will be based solely on merits decided by the Illinois Sheriff’s Association.

Applications are available at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, high school advising centers and online at www.ilsheriff.org. Completed applications with essay entries must be returned to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office by March 15, 2018.

Any questions or concerns about the scholarships can be directed to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 687-3822.

