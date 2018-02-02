Early morning structure fire burns in Williamson County, Illinois

A structure fire on Friday morning began in Williamson County, Illinois.

According to a post from Williamson Co. Fire Protection District, the fire was on Stotlar Road at Davidson Road.

Mutual aid was called and Johnston City and Herrin fire departments showed up.

We will have more details when they become available.

