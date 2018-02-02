This week in music: 2014 Katy Perry

Let's turn back the clock and check out the music scene from this week four years ago.

It was the first week of February in 2014 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. At number five was Eminem and Rihanna with The Monster. It was the fourth collaboration between the two superstars. The song was about dealing with inner demons and the negative effects of fame.

In the number four spot was Say Something by A Great Big World & Christina Aguilera.

The song was not a big seller until A Great Big World and Aguilera performed the song on The Voice. After that performance it went on to sell four million copies in the U.S. alone.

One Republic was in the number three position with Counting Stars. It's one of the band's more popular singles. Critics describe it as a folk-pop song with a disco beat.

At number two was Dark Horse by Katy Perry along with Juicy J. It was Perry's ninth number one single and at this time it's her last chart topper, but that could easily change.

And in the top spot for this week in '14 was Pitbull and Ke$ha with Timber. The song enjoyed a three week state at the top of the American charts and it was also an international hit reaching the number one position in Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands. It was Pitbull's second number one single and the third for Ke$ha.

