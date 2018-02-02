First Alert: Light snow and flurries tonight

Highs today have already been met today before noon.

A cold front passed through the Heartland, bringing blustery conditions with it.

Temperatures will continue to drop to near freezing and in the high 20s in southern Illinois.

Winds are coming out of the NW and gusting as high as 28 mph.

Clouds will stay in the Heartland this evening and with them a chance of light snow and flurries across the Heartland.

Accumulation will be light if any, but snow should be able to stick on the ground with the low temperatures.

Lows tonight will be in the teens. Very cold with arctic air moving in with strong winds making temps feel like the low teens to almost single digits.



Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-30s to low 40s. Sunny skies with clouds increasing through the day.



In the 7-Day forecast, we are watching another system that could bring a wintry mix Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

