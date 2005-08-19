Paducah Tilghman - Perry Thomas

October 24, 2005:

Senior night was a great success last weekend. The team pulled off a nice win against Calloway Co. by a score of 41-6. The victory was a nice dedication to this tremendous group of seniors.

The win over Calloway Co. moved to the team to 6-3 on the season. The team has worked hard to recover from the 1-3 start and have run off five consecutive victories. The win also places the Tornado into the district championship game this week at Hopkinsville. This will be the fourth time in the past five seasons that Tilghman and Hopkinsville have met for the district title. The teams have also met for a second time in the playoffs the past three seasons.

We need the entire community to rally behind this team and travel to Hopkinsville for Friday night’s game. They will have a hostile crowd and we need all the support we can get. A win this week will give us home field advantage throughout the playoffs until the state finals. Our win last week gives us at least a first round home playoff game. Game time this week is 7:30.

F-5 Pride!

Perry Thomas

October 18, 2005:

The Tornado moved to 3-0 in district play and 5-3 overall by beating Union Co. 61-15. This was a nice win for the team. The win was our fourth straight after starting the season 1-3. The win puts us in position to compete the next two weeks for the top two district seeds. A win this week against Calloway Co. will put us in position to play Hopkinsville next week for the district crown.

The game this week is not only important for the district seeding but it is also senior night. This is the last regular season home game for this senior group. A win this week will give us at least another home game in the playoffs. Wins in the next two games will give us home games throughout the playoffs until the state championship game. Senior night activities will begin around 7:00. Please come out and support this group that has accomplished so much as Tilghman football players.

F-5 Pride

Perry Thomas

October 10, 2005:

The Blue Tornado pulled out another victory this past weekend at Hopkins Co. Central. They won 52-32 to post their 4th win of the season and 3rd win in a row. The win also moves the team to 2-0 in district play with three district games remaining.

The team hosts Union Co. this week in another district tilt. Union Co. brings in a highly explosive offense with some very talented skilled position players. This will be a great challenge for the team.

Senior night activities will be held on October 21 during the Calloway Co. game. We invite everyone out for this special night. This senior group deserves the recognition and support of all Tilghman fans.

F-5 Pride!!

Perry Thomas

October 3, 2005:

The Tornado came away with another nail biting victory last week against Madisonville. The team earned our first district win of the year by a 20-14 score. We were able to score in the last minute and held Madisonville in the closing moments to earn the victory. This is the second week in a row that the team has won in the closing moments of a game. The win makes us 1-0 in the district and ties us for first place.

The down to the wire victories the last few weeks should not come as a surprise to our fans. This team is battle tested by the tough schedule we’ve played and have learned to fight. We must continue to fight in order to earn a playoff spot. We have another tough district game this week against Hopkins Co. Central. Hopkins Central has the third best offense that we’ve faced behind Warren Central and Henderson Co. They are averaging 38 points a game over the past three weeks.

I want to take a moment and congratulate coach David Jones, his staff and the middle school football players. The Paducah Middle football team made it to the finals of the middle school conference championship series for the second year in a row. The team lost a heart breaker to Calloway Co. in the finals. Everyone should be proud of the outstanding effort of the coaches and players. I look forward to these eighth graders joining our team next year as freshman. The future of Tilghman football is solid and exciting.

F-5 PRIDE

Perry Thomas

September 26, 2005:

The Blue Tornado and Mayfield hooked up last Friday for the 92nd time at McRight Field in Paducah. This was a classic game as the Tornado intercepted a pass as time ran out to preserve an 18-15 victory. This marks the third year in a row that Tilghman has won. We would like to thank all the fans for their support. The stadium was packed and loud.

Tilghman now heads into district play as we host Madisonville North Hopkins at 7:30 this Friday. Not only will this be our first district game but it’s also homecoming. We expect a large crowd on hand for this night of football. This game is the first of five district games that will decide the district champion and playoff seeds.

Please make an effort to support our youth league and our middle school program. Rodney Drew is our Tornado League coordinator and he has done an outstanding job of increasing our numbers and organizing our program. David Jones is our middle school coach and they are picking up steam as the middle school playoffs are approaching. The middle school also got a nice win over Mayfield last week. Good job coach Jones and staff.

F-5 Pride

Perry Thomas

September 19, 2005:

This will be an exciting week in Paducah and Mayfield as the two teams prepare to square off Friday in the annual game at McRight Field. Many activities will be held at each school this culminating with the big game Friday night. The game will also feature the Paducah Schools United Way Kickoff Fundrasing Campaign. This will be the third year that the campaign has been kicked off at a football game. The Mayfield-Tilghman game provides an excellent opportunity to get this worthwhile fundraiser started in style. Various activities will be going on throughout the game to raise money for the United Way. Local sponsors will also donate money for scores during the game.

Mayfield enters the game with a 3-2 record. They are ranked in the top five in class 1A. This will be the fourth team that we have faced in our opening five games that have been is ranked in the top five in their respective class. This will be a great test to see how much improvement we have made during the off week and from the start of the season. This is also our last tune up before district play starts next week.

F-5 Pride

Perry Thomas

September 13, 2005:



The team has had a rough start to the 2005 season by starting out 1-3. The team is making steady progress both fundmentally and effort wise. We have a much needed pen game this week. This will enable us to heal some from the tough schedule and also continue to work on developing our techniques.

We have one non-district game left before we get into the meat of our district games. With steady improvement, I feel that this team will make a strong run in the district and playoffs. Continue to support these guys during this tough time. Understand that it’s not where you start but where you finish.

F-5 Pride

Perry Thomas

September 5, 2005:

The Tornado football team got a huge win over 4A Graves Co. last Friday by a score of 28-12. Graves Co. entered the game 2-0 while PTHS entered 0-2. The team has really focused hard the past few weeks on playing with more pride and discipline. The results of that focus, was evident in the win at Graves Co.

The team will continue to focus on pride, character and fundamentals in the coming weeks. We have a tough chore this week as 4A top ranked Henderson Co. comes to town. This will be a major test for us as Henderson Co. has one of the top quarterbacks in the nation calling plays for them.

F-5 Pride

Perry Thomas

August 29, 2005:

The Tornado dropped our second game last Friday at Warren Central High School. The team showed improvement in some areas while other areas still need work. We will remain focused on improving our fundamentals and execution discipline. This is a must in order for us to compete with the teams with we play.

We travel to Graves Co. for our third straight away game this Friday. Graves Co. has a solid 4A team. I am confident our guys will work hard this week to improve on the previous two weeks performances. We come home next week for our first home game against 4A top ranked Henderson Co.

“F-5 Pride”

Perry Thom

August 23, 2005:

The PTHS football team fell to Ft. Campbell last weekend 27-8. This was a tough loss against the states number one Class AA ranked team. The team is working hard for the game this week against Class 4A number six- ranked Warren Central High School. This will be the teams second of three opening road trip games.

We have a master plan to bring this inexperienced team together against such a tough schedule. We will remain focused on that plan and get better daily. As long as the player leadership remains as strong as it is, the team will be fine.

All Power to the Tornado