5 things to know Feb. 2

Good Friday morning! It is February 2, 2018.

First Alert Forecast

It’s cold today and will be so all day long. Wind chills will make it feel like single-digits.

The wind will be less strong than yesterday, but still noticeable because it’s so cold. We’ll have plenty of sunshine, though.

Most of Saturday looks dry but cloudy. There is still a chance snow and sleet could mix with rain Saturday night into Sunday.

Another dusting could move in during the Super Bowl. Another wintry system will move in on Tuesday.

Making headlines

A Los Angeles police spokesman says a middle-school shooting that wounded four children was accidental.

President Donald Trump will clear the way for the publication of a classified memo on the Russia investigation.

A car chase in Chaffee, Missouri put the schools on lockdown for a brief time on Thursday.

Two men are behind bars after a shooting in Carlisle County, Kentucky, according to state police.

A family from Missouri is fighting the stigma of marijuana use after learning their daughter has epilepsy.

