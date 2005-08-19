Caruthersville - Brad Gerling

September 12, 2005:

Things started off well for Caruthersville, scoring in the first two possessions. We tried to put the game in cruise control a little too early, though, as we let Kennett come back, and make a game out of the first half. After some adjustments at halftime, we came back out clicking in the second half. We still have quite a few things to fix. Neither myself, my coaches, nor the players will be satisfied until it is perfect.

This week presents a new challenge as we will travel north the face Charleston. This should prove to be an interesting game as myself and Coach Marshall are first year head coaches taking over talented teams. We are looking forward to the challenge and hope to take another step forward in our quest for a third straight Semo Central Conference Championship.