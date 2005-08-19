Cape Central - Lawrence Brookins

September 20, 2005: In spite of the score and the loss to Blytheville last Friday night, the coaches could see improvement in several areas of team and individual play. we realize how important it is to remain positive with such a young group of athletes. Scott Dunaway had a solid game at his WR position, catching 9 passes, and sophomore Joe Uhls had a stellar game at LB, particularly in the first half.



Two things that hurt our chances to win: our inability to tackle and stop Blytheville's fullback; another thing that was obvious was the opponent's size and strength, a decided advantage for them, especially in the fourth quarter. To be competitive, more of our athletes and their families MUST completely buy into off-season conditioning and weightlifting to help offset these size disadvantages!



I cannot wait for next week's game vs. Normandy! I am excited each week to see how much we improve. Thursday night is also "Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night." My football athletes and managers have been offered the opportunity to publicly recognize and thank educators, administrators, and support staff whom they feel have made a positive impact on their lives. Honorees will be introduced during a short pregame ceremony at 6:40PM with kick-off of the game scheduled for 7PM.

September 16, 2005:

My staff and I were disappointed we let our potential first win of the '05 season get away from us at St. Charles-West last Friday evening (SCW 24-CHS 14). Our young sqad did in fact show improvement in several areas, but missed alignments and missed assigments at various times ruined the chance for victory.



Those two concepts (Alignment/Assignment), along with Special Teams, Penalties, Turnovers, and Time of Possession are areas we evaluate each and every week and strive to improve on. Our Special Teams play was solid overall, particularly once again our Kick-Off Return squad. Punt team made improvements as well and punter Andy Billmeyer took advantage of good protection and had a good night punting the ball.



An obvious bright spot in a losing cause was the inspiring effort and production of diminutive junior Tailback Hykeem Hammonds. Although only 5' 6, 143 pounds, Hammonds rushed for approximately 120 yards and 2 TD's, displaying not only the speed he contributes to the Tigers record-setting 4X100 Meter Relay Team during the Track season but also deceptive power for a back his size.



We are proud of Hykeem's efforts and expect week to week improvement as the season progresses. Sophomore QB Garrett Stevens struggled vs. St. Charles, but the staff expects he and several of our other young athletes to settle down and quickly improve. Hopefully we can earn our first win this Friday at home vs. the strong Wing-T offensive attack Blytheville, Arkansas will bring to town, 7PM @ SEMO's Houck Stadium! Be there!

Win, lose, or draw, stick with the Tigers and be good sports about it!



Coach Brookins

September 6, 2005:

Our young team had its eyes opened at Eureka High School last Friday night, suffering a 42-0 defeat to a very big and strong opponent. The Tigers are indeed young and inexperienced in several positions, however the team proved to our staff that they are fiesty! We were proud that none of our athletes gave up, instead fighting til the end.

We are blessed with some speed, as demonstrated by the fact that we came close to breaking more than one kick-off return for a score. We feel confident that we will only improve as the weeks go by; in fact, we are excited to see just how much improvement can be made between this week vs. St. Charles West and last week's Eureka game!

Coach Brookins



August 31, 2005:

Our coaching staff was inspired by the attitude and effort displayed by our players at last Friday's Jamboree at Jackson! First of all the staff was pleased and thankful that neither of the four competing teams sustained any significant injuries! Second, we were all anxious to get back to the practice field this week to refine techniques and polish offensive and defensive schemes!

This season's edition of the Tigers is young, talented in some areas, and enthusiastic. Mistakes will be made early, but our window for improvement over the course of the year is very wide.

We open the season against a very strong and well-coached opponent from Eureka, Missouri. The "Wildcats" are known for their effective ground game, led this season by another strong offensive line and RB/LB Sam Johnson.

The speed and pace of the game will be eye-opening for many of our younger athletes, but if they can weather the storm, and if our more experienced players demonstrate leadership and poise as expected, the staff feels that our chances for a victory are very real indeed! This game will serve as a springboard into what we believe can be a very successful season.

After four straight seasons as District champions and playoff contenders, last season's 2-8 finish does not sit well with this season's returning lettermen. One of the themes we have adopted for this year is "TRADITION DOESN'T GRADUATE!"

The 2005 Tigers are PREPARING TO BE THE BEST!