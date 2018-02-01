SIU kickoffs Black History Month

Southern Illinois University celebrated Black History Month on Thursday, February 1, at the Morris Library.

The theme of this year's celebration is "African Americans in Times of War".

During the kick-off event, Dr. Wesley McNeese presented "Fighting Black", an overview African American participation in the military conflicts of the United States, in honor of the theme.

There was poetry, a performance by the Africana Theatre Laboratory and music performance by Voices of Inspiration.

SIU has several things going on for Black History Month to celebrate black history including guest speakers, films, a variety show and etc.

