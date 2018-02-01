Man spends last days floating down the Mississippi River

If you've walked down the riverfront in Cape Girardeau over the past week you might have noticed a houseboat parked in the Mississippi River.

Inside is a man who wanted to spend his last days floating on the river.

"We'll see what tomorrow brings you know maybe someone will come up and buy my boat tomorrow and I'll have the money enough to go back to New Jersey and go back to work," said Kelly Phillips. "I really like what I do in New Jersey so I want to go back to doing that so as far as when or where I end up. I can't tell you."

He says that the river is where he finds peace and without the help from those along the river he wouldn't have made it this far.

Between supplies and boat parts he's needed a lot of help and has gotten everything he needs.

Phillips got stuck last Wednesday and has been repairing his boat since then. He plans to leave tomorrow morning, Feb. 2.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.