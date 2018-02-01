Poplar Bluff superintendent spends a day in the life of an 8th grader

Eighth graders at Poplar Bluff Junior High had a new classmate for a day. Superintendent Scott Dill spent his day just like any eighth grader would.

Shuffling from classes to lunch and back to classes again. So, why go back to 8th grade?

"I think that it's good to get into the trenches a little bit and see what it looks like from the other side of the desk," said Dill.

He said he makes decisions every day that affect everyone, and he uses this exercise to get a new perspective.

"When you are making the decisions, you're thinking about are the hallways crowded, what are my class sizes, do they have the material they need, what are the conditions of the classrooms and while I'm in the classroom engaging in these learning activities I'm very much looking around from a students perspective," explained Dill.

"The kids will shoot you straight," Dill said.

That's why he also used this time to listen. "They'll tell you what needs to be done and usually how it needs to be done," Dill added.

Kennedy Rowland, an eighth-grader at Poplar Bluff Jr. High, worked on a group project today with Dill and said it's nice to know someone cares.

"I feel like some teachers, they don't care to know what the students do during the day, so it was pretty nice that he came and sees what we do," said Rowland.

"They don't care how much you know until they know how much you care, and I believe that," said Dill.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.