KSP investigating altercation, shooting in Carlisle Co., KY

Two men are behind bars after a shooting in Carlisle County, Kentucky, according to state police.

Kentucky State Police are investigating the shooting that happened just after noon.

An investigation showed Robert Ballard and Ronald Williams were involved in an altercation where Ballard was shot at a home on Highway 1591.

Ballard, 49, of Bardwell was flown to an area hospital for treatment. He was treated and released.

Williams, 43, of Bardwell was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, six counts of wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a felon. He was taken to the Ballard County Jail.

Richard Wright, 48, of Arlington was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence, first degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wright was taken to the Ballard County Jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

