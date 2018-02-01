Herrin, IL restaurant to close after 5 years

The Frenchman's Widow in Herrin, Illinois will close after five years.

According to a post on its Facebook page, the restaurant will close immediately to begin the process of selling or leasing the property.

The owner, Cynde Bunch said in a statement on the page that the staff at the restaurant are "highly-valued, hard-working employees and that offering them positions at Walker's Bluff was a priority."

Bunch bought and personally financed the revitalization of the historic building, formerly known as the popular tavern, Berra's" in 2012.

Bunch is currently waiting on the passage of state legislation in order to apply for a gaming license from the State of Illinois and move forward with a $175 million "resort and conference" expansion planned for Walker's Bluff, a winery that she and her husband David Bunch built in Carterville in 2008.

