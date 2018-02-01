Illinois reviving alligator gar population

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is attempting to revive the population of Illinois' largest native fish, the Alligator Gar.

Their population dwindled until the last documented catch in 1966 from the Cache River cutoff, according to the Illinois Department of Natural resources.

Then in the 1990's the fish was pronounced extinct in the state.

Now the IDNR is picking up where they left off in 2015 and restocking the fish in Illinois waterways trying to bring them back.

The program started in 2010 but had to take a break in 2015 due to budget issues according to the IDNR.

The reason for reintroducing the species to the area is first and foremost to bring the native species back to the region.

However, the IDNR said they hope to provide Illinois fishers with a heavily desired trophy fish to hunt.

The Alligator Gar can grow up to 10 feet in length and weigh 300 pounds.

